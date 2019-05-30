Here are some interesting Englewood memories from the past. Looking back through these quotes we see things have changed a bit over the years in Englewood.
Davids' arrival
Norman Davids related his family’s arrival in Englewood: “My grandfather Robert, my grandmother, Beauty Mae, and four of their children — one was my father Ashleigh — came to Florida by covered wagon from Colorado. The total trip took seven years, I think. They worked their way across the country.
“When they got here, probably in 1914, my grandfather did some fishing, some farming and some labor work for the people who owned the Woodmere Sawmill. Of course, anybody who came to this area then messed around with fishing, because there weren’t any other options."
Gottfried farm
Florence White Geary well-remembered her uncle’s fine farm and his celery fields. “Uncle Otto Gottfried had a flourishing celery field, going on into the early 1920s. I can remember so well watching him pack the celery. He had large crates and knew how to fit the celery heads in just right.
“I always wanted to help, but I was just a child and I was never allowed to. You know sometimes when I go by that corner, (State Road 776 and New Point Comfort Road) I can still smell the celery. It had such a special fresh odor."
The celery field property is now the location of Pit Stop and part of Merchants Crossing Shopping Center.
Gulf immersion
Karin Hislop Hartline recalled, “During the 1930s, when we came down here in the winters, every so often on a Sunday we would go out to the public beach and there would be a church baptizing members in the Gulf. The ones to be baptized would be wearing white gowns and they would take them out and immerse them. And they would all sing, and it was quite a show."
A day in Sarasota
Mary Lou Evans remembered: “In 1946, when I first came to Englewood, the Trailways Bus would come through Englewood at 9 a.m., coming from Punta Gorda and headed for Sarasota. It seems to me the bus stopped in front of Shady Haven Trailer Park on Old Englewood Road, where we got on. We would spend the day in Sarasota shopping and come back on the bus in the afternoon arriving back about dinner time. Most people didn’t have cars in those days.”
No shoes, no school
Oz Davids recalled: “This would have been the late 1940s, we went to Englewood Elementary through the sixth grade. For seventh, we had to go to Nokomis. I’ll never forget at the end of the school of the sixth year we found out when we went to Nokomis we had to wear shoes. We were really upset. We thought that was terrible. We hardly ever wore shoes to school when we were in Englewood.
"I think about it now and it’s almost unbelievable, but you know, that was the way the life was then in Englewood."
Vanished gas stations
Duane Holmbeck, remembered back to 1965 when he ran the new Shell Station, on the corner of West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road, his father Lee had leased.
“The station was in a good location at the time. Dearborn Street was still the center of town. Business was pretty good. In the wintertime, it would have been nothing to have over 100 customers during a busy day. During summer we would have 10 — maybe a few more.
Gas was 35 cents back then, I think, under 40 cents for the most part
“It was a little surprising there were so many gas stations here then. In those days one of the things we always bragged about Englewood was, first, all the gas stations, second, all the taverns and third in line were wild turkeys.
Oysters tested on mice
Jo Cortes, the first editor of the Englewood Herald, remembered a red tide project from the 1960s that indicted sea creatures that had ingested red tide toxins, when eaten by other sea creatures, could possibly cause death.
“I became involved in the project of gathering oysters for mice when the waters of Charlotte County were temporarily closed as a precautionary means because it was found oysters in Sarasota County contained a Red Tide toxin," Jo said.
“Oysters from some areas in Sarasota County caused the mice to turn up their toes and die. Mice that ate oysters from Charlotte County did not die. A plentiful supply of samples was needed so I volunteered to spend my day off each week as a harvester of oysters for mice. As long as the mice died, harvesting was banned."
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
