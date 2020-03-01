The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league has reached the halfway point of the regular winter season, and the results of the 2020 draft are paying off for the teams that had high draft picks.
“We had the deepest and most talented draft ever this year,” according to Rudy Davis, Gold Division coordinator and a member of the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 team. “With more than 50 guys signed up, this was the first year we also placed everybody that wanted on a team on one.”
There were some big hitters in this year’s draft, and the evidence of the talent range is in the standings.
“The way the draft works,” Davis explained, "is kind of like the NFL, with one key difference. Teams that finish with the worst records from the prior year get extra first-round draft picks.” As an example, this year, two teams in the Gold Division received four of the first five picks between them.
Likewise in the Silver Division. “This give the teams at the bottom a chance to rebuild and become more competitive”, said Bill Rice, league commissioner.
And rebuild they did. Libee’s, the seventh-place team last year with a 7-14 record, leads the Gold division at the halfway point at 9-2.
In the Silver Division, the Purple Panthers, finishing last in 2019, are in the hunt for first place this year. “It’s a really good system we have," Rice said. “If managers do a good job evaluating talent and selecting players, teams can rebound dramatically compared to the prior year.”
But, as the famous Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,” and there is still a lot of softball to be played. Games are played every Wednesday and Friday in the Gold Division, and every Tuesday and Thursday in the Silver and Bronze divisions, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All games are played on the adult softball fields at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road.
“Most of the games this year have been won, or lost, in the sixth or seventh inning. The competition and level of play has been excellent,” Davis said. “We’ve also got more guys hitting fence-clearing home runs and more of them this year than last, and we’ve got 10 games left for each team before the end of season tournament. Some of those homers have been very impressive, finding their way deep into the woods that surrounds the fields.”
“Our fields are expertly maintained by Bill Labell and his crew at the Sports Complex," Rice said. "They do an awesome job.”
The league is open to men 60 and older, and once again this year plans to have a spring and fall season. For more information about the league, visit englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com.
