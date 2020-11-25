ENGLEWOOD — The inaugural fall season of the Englewood Senior Softball league completed play last week, with champions crowned in both the Gold and Silver divisions.
In the Gold division, the Red Bulls pulled away after a slow start, finishing with 11 wins and 4 losses. “It was a fun and competitive season,” said manager Frank Golad. “Everything just clicked for us, no injuries, and a lot of luck, we won most of our games by just a couple of runs.”
In the Silver division, which played more games but only 5 innings each, the Red Hawks finished on top at 19-4-2. ”We had a good year,” said manager Ray Murphy. “We got some timely hitting and sound defense. Had a lot of fun in the process.”
All games were played at the Englewood Sports Complex. “Within a month and a half of deciding to have a fall league, we had 98 guys sign up for Gold and Silver divisions,” said Hans Picinich, assistant Gold League Coordinator. “There’s a lot of interest in year-round softball here in Englewood.”
Ray Murphy, coordinator for the Silver division, concurred. “We have 40-50 guys at open practice sessions all summer long. We were hoping to have enough guys for four teams, but to have two divisions with seven teams total, that was gratifying,” said Murphy.
It’s awesome to see the interest in the league continue to grow,” said league commissioner Mark Johnson. “We had protocols in place to deal with COVID concerns, and this first season was a big success.”
The league now transitions to the winter 2021 season, which begins Jan. 4 with the entry draft for new players. Open practices resume on Nov. 30 at the Englewood Sports Complex, adult softball fields 1 and 2.
For more information on how to register or if interested in sponsoring a team go to www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com.
