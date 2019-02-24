VENICE — The Bra Dazzle brunch Saturday raised awareness of the importance of getting a mammogram in a fun, lighthearted way.
The event at Jacaranda West Golf and Country Club showcased a bra-decorating contest for individuals, business owners, students, and cancer survivors, who helped raise thousands to pay for mammograms for those who are under-insured or have no insurance and are in need of the preventative test in Englewood, Charlotte County, North Port and Venice.
Local businesses also gave numerous prizes for the event by Rita Bertler and her son Chris of Pro Audio Service, along with a team of volunteers and male models. The men showcasing homemade bras included Jake Campbell, Roman Romanenko, Brian Faro, Karl Thatcher, Rick O’Neal, Spencer Heldenbrand and Anthony Watts. For more information, visit www.dollarsformammograms.org
