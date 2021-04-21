ENGLEWOOD — Boca Royale Golf & Country club has new celebrity residents.
Former president Donald Trump's national security advisor Michael Flynn and his wife Lori bought an upscale home in Englewood April 9, according to public documents filed at the Sarasota County Clerk of Court.
Court records show the couple paid $3,185 in document taxes for their $545,000 three-bedroom 2,236-square-foot home.
The couple were married in 1981. They are University of Rhode Island alumnus whose address is listed as Middletown Rhode Island on the Boca Royale deed transaction.
Flynn's brothers Joseph and John also live at Boca Royale, according to residents.
Michael, 62, was pardoned by Trump in November, after a year-long prosecution in the Russia investigation. Flynn served as National Security Advisor for less than a month before Trump fired him. Twice Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Special Counsel's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. Then Flynn reversed himself before the Justice Department stepped in to dismiss his case.
The retired lieutenant general has a bachelor of science degree, a master of business administration degree in telecommunications, a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies, and a master of military art and science degree.
A call to the family's new Englewood home was answered Wednesday by Lori. When asked if she was enjoying living in Boca Royale she said, "I'm not talking to reporters right now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.