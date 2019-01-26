ENGLEWOOD — When they learned All Faiths Food Bank shorted needy Englewood residents Thanksgiving turkeys, the staff at Michael Saunders & Company-Englewood stepped up, organized a drive and bought dozens of turkeys.
When they learned the Englewood Boys & Girls Club needed financial help for students, the crew at Michael Saunders donated money.
Each year, the Englewood Michael Saunders office helps dozens of charitable organizations. Community service, coupled with the $2.79 billion in real estate business and employment of 700 agents in the region were factors making Michael Saunders & Company worthy of the Excellence in Business, Business of the Year.
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce honored the real estate company Thursday at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
Incoming chamber board president Mary Smedley is the manager of the Englewood Michael Saunders office. She accepted the award on behalf of the sales team.
“We work hard, we play hard. We are Englewood strong and we look forward to serving you,” Smedley told the crowd and promised to share ideas with board members. “What a difference we can make in the community.”
Smedley follows Keith Farlow, owner of Farlow’s on the Water, who led the chamber in 2018. The organization had a banner year with 45 new members, garnering the highest number of applications (41 with only 20 available spots) for the chamber-sponsored Leadership Englewood Class of 2019, and raising a record-breaking amount for the annual Manasota Mystique fundraiser.
The chamber was also able to hire Kim Parks as a fulltime membership employee at the chamber. It also held a wildly successful Let’s Eat Englewood promotion that especially helped during the height of red tide. Its board also revised its mission statement to include members being “Dedicated to Leading Economic Growth with a Balanced Voice between Local Businesses, Residents and Tourism that Creates Opportunities for our Community.”
Thanking volunteers, members, business owners and chamber staff, Farlow quoted President Ronald Reagan several times in describing the many accomplishments of 2018.
“Ronald Reagan said surround yourself with the best people you can find, delegate authority, and don’t interfere as long as the policy you’ve decided upon is being carried out,” Farlow said.
Farlow said selecting winners of The President’s Award was a “painstaking process” with two dozen nominees for a handful of plaques.
“I am blown away by the commitment of all of the nominees,” he said. “It’s what happens when you surround yourself with the best people you can find.”
Excellence in Business Award for 1-5 employees
Rothco Signs & Designs received the award for its small crew’s ability to provide innovative solutions to the sign needs of small and large businesses. Owner Dave Roth has nearly 40 years experience in the sign industry. He has many customers throughout the region.
Excellence in Business Award for 6-25 employees
When Castle Air owner Blaise Castellano had a medical scare, his team of dedicated employees forged on for six months. Castellano has been in the air conditioning industry since 1971 and operated his own local business since 1990. He’s a supporter of the YMCA SKY Academy, Habitat for Humanity and several other charities. Castle Air has a newly revamped fleet of vehicles and received 100 five-star ratings on Google.
Excellence in Business for 26 or more employees
Jim Benson, owner and broker at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, celebrated his birthday by winning the award along with his team. Benson has more than 15 years experience in residential and commercial real estate. The agency is among the highest producing brokerages in the area. It uses investing products and solutions to help all agents be successful in helping their clients.
New Business of the Year Award
Marion Lutz accepted the award for Sweet Leaf Relief and Wellness, a master distributor for Green Roads CBD products used by people suffering seizures, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, post-traumatic stress disorder, skin ailments, back pain, diabetes and some cancers. It’s also deemed safe to use on pets.
Daytime Dining Award
The winners of this award met in the 1960’s, fell in love, and later opened a restaurant to share their love for rich Italian sauces and fresh ingredients. Nicola and Tina DeFazilo owned Nicola’s Italian Kitchen in Englewood since 1990. They make their food from scratch, the way it was at their family gatherings.
Nighttime Dining Award
Waterfront ambiance, great food including Caribbean and American Southern specialties, a friendly staff that greets guests with a smile are all reasons Keith and Laurie Farlow were honored for their restaurant, Farlow’s On The Water. The couple is heavily involved in the community and supports numerous local charities, schools and civic groups.
Non-profit of the Year
No one from the Englewood Community Care Clinic was at the banquet to receive the award. It’s because on Thursday nights, a team of local doctors, nurses and support staff volunteer to help suffering uninsured residents with medical needs. The nonprofit opened in 2011. Last year, there were 1,123 visits totaling $439,000 in services to the clinic by locals in need. The volunteer group expanded last year to enhance adult dental services. They do filings, extractions and limited root canals. It’s open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Thursday evenings and serves about 10 to 15 patients 18-64 each session.
President’s Spirit Award for Outstanding Community Dedication
Brandon Dignam can be found serving food to the homeless at Indian Mound Park. He helps with community hurricane preparedness seminars. He’s been called the “most active” board member of the local Boys & Girls Club and a member of the 2017 Leadership Englewood class. Dignam doesn’t let his full-time job at Key Agency stop him from being heavily involved at Lemon Bay High School and SKY Family Academy. He was presented the Spirit Award of Excellence.
