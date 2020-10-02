ENGLEWOOD — On Oct. 8, the Englewood Community Care Clinic is re-opening for in-person patients.
A lack of personal protection equipment for older volunteers and other safety concerns shuttered the free clinic for months after COVID-19 hit. Then for a while, patients could only communicate with clinic doctors and nurses by TeleHealth appointments.
No patients could get dental appointments at the clinic during the shutdown.
A grant from Michael Saunders & Company Foundation in Englewood helped the clinic.
“The clinic received a $2,000 grant from the Michael Saunders Foundation to purchase dental supplies and equipment,” said Beth Harrison, Englewood Community Care executive director. “We are grateful.”
Mary Smedly, manager of the Englewood Michael Saunders & Company office, said she loves the grant program.
“All of my agents participate 100% in the grant program,” she said. “Each gives a portion of their commission paycheck to the foundation. When they consider the grant requests, we send our liaison Mitch Mesenburg to the board meeting and he does a great job explaining why our local 501c3 groups should be funded. I love that we help grassroots causes.”
In the latest grant cycle, Mesenburg sponsored two grant proposals awarded to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
Local groups can apply for a grant. The Englewood Realtors then decide which applications to submit to the Michael Saunders Foundation for consideration.
Other grants the real estate firm gave to this cycle were the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte, sponsored by Realtor Tonya Cher; C.A.R.E., sponsored by Amy Gonzales; Tri-County Counseling, sponsored by Ellen Baker; Charlotte Local Education Foundation, sponsored by Marcia Cullinan; Camelot Community Care, sponsored by Mary Jo Claudis; and the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, sponsored by Mary Smedley.
“I picked the Englewood Cancer Foundation because they care for not just the person suffering from cancer but their family members,” Smedley said. “They make everyone feel like family. They take cancer patients to appointments and help with education and wellness programs.”
Smedly said groups interested in applying can contact Michael Saunders in Englewood and she will help with grant applications.
Dr. Charlton Cerbone, a licensed therapist and CEO at Tri-County Counseling in Warm Mineral Springs, said the Michael Saunders grant helped during COVID-19.
“Before COVID, people didn’t like talking about mental health issues, they were very guarded and didn’t want to talk about hurting themselves,” Cerbone said. “We used the grant for substance abuse. In the past few months, a lot people got a lot of help in their time of need. We’ve seen people with severe depression and alcohol consumption really escalated during COVID.
“Now we have people verbalizing those emotions and understanding it’s okay to express those feelings and we work on finding out the core issues behind it all,” he said.
The free COVID-19 support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues.
The next grant cycle selections is November through December.
For more information, call 941-735-5185.
