Dozens of four-person teams putt-putted through holes at Howards Restaurant, The End Zone, Farlow’s on the Water, La Stanza Ristorante. Lock ‘n Key Restaurant, The Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, The Placida Pearl and The Waverly. At each stop, each person played to see if they could get a hole in one. There were more than 10 at Howards Restaurant. They all met at the Sandbar to celebrate the winning team with a 98 called Putt Putt Pass and the losing team called A Piece of History who scored 142. The team Mime's Matter won for best costume.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.