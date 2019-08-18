Dozens of four-person teams putt-putted through holes at Howards Restaurant, The End Zone, Farlow’s on the Water, La Stanza Ristorante. Lock ‘n Key Restaurant, The Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, The Placida Pearl and The Waverly. At each stop, each person played to see if they could get a hole in one. There were more than 10 at Howards Restaurant. They all met at the Sandbar to celebrate the winning team with a 98 called Putt Putt Pass and the losing team called A Piece of History who scored 142. The team Mime's Matter won for best costume.

