UPDATE, 3:43 p.m.: The CCSO reports that Donald Sligh has been found.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who may be in danger.
Donald T. Sligh, 31, was reported driving a 2020 Silver Ford EcoSport with Florida tag BNZH99, the CCSO reported. He may be in the Englewood area.
Anyone with information should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at 941-639-0013.
