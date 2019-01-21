PUNTA GORDA — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Celebration and Rally is today at 11 a.m.
Sponsored by the Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center, Inc., the theme is “One Nation — One Dream — One Faith.”
Punta Gorda police will direct traffic and close some side streets during today’s parade.
The parade will begin at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. The route runs south on Taylor Road, east on Charlotte Avenue, and then south on Mary Street. The parade ends at New Operation Cooper Street, 650 Mary St.
The parade will disband at the New Operation Cooper Street Center where the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally will be held.
There will be vendors at the rally site for spectators and participants to enjoy.
For more info, visit: http://macedoniaservices.org/MLK_Parade.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.