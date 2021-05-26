SARASOTA — Imagine needing to go to a doctor’s appointment by bus.
In this case, the driver picks you up at your house, takes you to your destination, then makes the return trip when you’re through.
Beginning in early June, this will be the reality for riders who use Sarasota County Area Transit, also known as SCAT.
Called Mobility on Demand, SCAT’s new service will strive to offer its customers curb-to-curb service, something that is sorely lacking in SCAT’s current, fixed-route system.
And with the change, customers will see many of the familiar fixed routes — particularly in South County —being eliminated and replaced with Mobility on Demand.
With the change, a customer needing a bus ride will make a reservation using a mobile app, the county’s website, or by calling the county’s call center. After a reservation is made, a bus will arrive within 30 minutes.
SCAT will offer curb-to-curb service within what are called mobility hubs. If the destination is outside of the hub, the bus will transport the rider to a transfer station to pick up another bus and continue on to the destination.
There will be four mobility hubs in Englewood/Venice, North Port, Siesta Key, and Lido/Longboat Keys.
The fixed route on U.S. 41 between South County and Sarasota will remain, but other underutilized routes in South County are being eliminated.
In particular for Englewood residents, SCAT Director Jane Grogg, said her staff has worked with Charlotte County’s Dial-a-Ride system to ensure there is uninterrupted service for Sarasota residents needing to go into Charlotte County.
Other destinations near the county line like Merchants Crossing will still be served by SCAT’s new service.
For at least the first couple of weeks after new service starts, rides will be free “…to promote it and orient users to the operation,” according to a SCAT memo to commissioners.
At the conclusion of the trial period, SCAT will charge a flat fare of $1.25 for riders ages 6 to 79, the same fare that is charged on fixed routes.
Commissioners approved the fare change at their May 18 meeting.
The new system will be operated by River North Transit LLC of New York under a two-year, $2.3 million contract approved by county commissioners on April 6. That contract also includes an option for four one-year extensions.
For the past several years, commissioners have had several discussions with consultants as they reimagined how Sarasota County Area Transit could deliver bus service throughout the sprawling county with miles separating the densely populated city of Sarasota from less dense South County with the cities of North Port and Venice and the community of Englewood.
The sight of mostly empty buses along many of the fixed routes sent a vivid message of how unproductive and underutilized many of these routes were.
Commissioners hope the change to mobility on demand will not only offer better customer service and create demand, but also generate savings.
SCAT’s $31.2 million budget is the biggest drain on the county’s general fund among the services offered by the county.
County taxpayers subsidize about $21 million of that budget. The remainder is made up through federal and state grants. Riders contribute a paltry $1.3 million through fares.
“This is something that could really turn into a big benefit for our community,” Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler said after commissioners had approved the new contract with River North in early April.
