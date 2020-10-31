Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 presented the West Coast Chaos U14 girls soccer team with a check for $1,200. Pictured are, from left (back row) Moose officers Bob Stayrook, Tom Romanowski, Merle Kolberg, Jeff Stefani, Bob Gossom, Newt Webb, Glenn Kolberg and John Bienkowski, (middle row) Assistant Coach Jeremy Slicker, Jamie DuFur, Angelina Doherty, Leah Slicker, Coach Alex Gassmann, Taylor Hood, Mya Seward, Aubyrn Smith and Michaela Heart, and (seated) Isabella Jaramillo, Kaiah Ficarra, Lauren Wise, Quayde Hallowell, Paige Kirt, Ava Trullinger and Britannia Frias-Garcia. Kneeling are Moose Officer Mark Sipe and Assistant Coach Brian Seward. For more information about the Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org, or call 941-474-4100. The Lodge is at 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.