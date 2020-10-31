An assist from the Moose

Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 presented the West Coast Chaos U14 girls soccer team with a check for $1,200. Pictured are, from left (back row) Moose officers Bob Stayrook, Tom Romanowski, Merle Kolberg, Jeff Stefani, Bob Gossom, Newt Webb, Glenn Kolberg and John Bienkowski, (middle row) Assistant Coach Jeremy Slicker, Jamie DuFur, Angelina Doherty, Leah Slicker, Coach Alex Gassmann, Taylor Hood, Mya Seward, Aubyrn Smith and Michaela Heart, and (seated) Isabella Jaramillo, Kaiah Ficarra, Lauren Wise, Quayde Hallowell, Paige Kirt, Ava Trullinger and Britannia Frias-Garcia. Kneeling are Moose Officer Mark Sipe and Assistant Coach Brian Seward. For more information about the Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org, or call 941-474-4100. The Lodge is at 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.

