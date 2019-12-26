Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 officers pictured delivering Christmas cards containing $5 each to all Englewood Elementary students are; Merle Kolberg, Newt Webb, Glenn Kolberg, John Bienkowski and Troy Skaggs. Also pictured are students; Ava Duke, Jacob Ceglarek, Leila Slack, Haley Arp, James Powers, and Lola Ceglarek. Also pictured is EES Principal Mark Grossenbacher.
