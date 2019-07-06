By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
SARASOTA — Anyone who visited Piccolo Italian Market & Deli in Sarasota from June 21-29, and hasn’t been vaccinated should get a hepatitis A vaccination, according to the Sarasota County Health Department.
The health department reported the deli employee tested positive for hepatitis A on July 3.
The virus is spread by eating food or drinking water contaminated by feces of someone who handled your meal and has the virus.
It’s also caught through sex with an infected person (especially for men who have sex with men) or through injecting illegal drugs. If a person with the virus doesn’t wash his or her hands after going to the bathroom, feces can transfer to objects, food, drinks or drugs. When these things are shared, other people can unknowingly swallow the virus. If a person who has the virus comes in close contact with others, the virus can also spread, according to the Sarasota Health Department.
In Florida, hepatitis A cases have already tripled since last year. From Jan. 1, 2018 through June 29, 2019, the Florida Health Department reported 2,266 hepatitis A cases.
So far this year, 18 cases were reported in Sarasota County including an inmate at the Sarasota County Jail; 14 in Charlotte County; 56 in Manatee County and 2 in DeSoto County. In Hillsborough County there were 107 cases; 207 in Pinellas County and 329 in Pasco County, which leads the state in hepatitis A cases.
The Florida Department of Health is actively working to vaccinate those most at risk for hepatitis A infection. In recent months, the number of first doses of hepatitis A vaccine administered by private providers and county health departments to adults age 18 years and older, recorded in Florida, remained well above the previous five-year-average.
Since October 2018, an additional 93,203 doses were administered compared to previous years. Vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis A infection, according to the health department.
Generally customers who may have been impacted from a contaminated restaurant worker have no idea the employee tested positive until it’s announced by the local health department which must report it to the state. The state reports a weekly statewide online surveillance report of any new Hepatitis cases at www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vaccine-preventable-disease/hepatitis-a/surveillance-data
Highly contagious
Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver, and can lead to serious liver problems. No medicines can cure Hepatitis A once symptoms appear. Symptoms usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus, according to the State Health Department.
Those who may have been exposed before a two-week period for vaccination, should monitor for symptoms of the virus like sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, and yellow jaundice skin and eyes. The symptoms can last about a month and a half. In rare cases, hepatitis can cause fatal liver failure. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.
How to protect yourself
According to the Charlotte County Health Department, Hepatitis A infection is a vaccine-preventable illness. Health department officials say vaccination is the best way to not get Hepatitis A. Wash your hands frequently, before and after caring for someone who is sick, before and after treating a cut or wound, after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
How to stop the spread
Wash and lather your hands for at least 20 seconds. Use soap and hot water between your fingers (like doctors do on television) after you use the bathroom, and before eating or drinking. Don’t share personal items, food, drinks or drugs. Avoid food and drink (including ice) that may have been prepared in conditions where standards of hygiene are poor or may have been contaminated with sewage.
Where to get vaccinated?
• North Port Community Health Center, 6950 Outreach Way. 941-861-3894. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Fridays.
• In Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays; 8-11 a.m. Tuesdays; 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays.
• Charlotte Health Department, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, 941-624-7200 and 941-681-3750 (Englewood). Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
