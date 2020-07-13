ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Department of Transportation is gearing up to repave two more stretches of State Road 776 near Englewood.
More long-range planning is also being considered for the state road.
The Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization — which recommends where Charlotte County's share of federal and state transportation funding should be spent — will discuss Monday whether it's time to undertake a study of S.R. 776 intersections and where traffic signals will be needed in the future.
The repaving of S.R. 776 from Spinnaker Boulevard to Sunnybrook Boulevard is substantially completed, according to state transportation officials. Now it's time to start two more paving projects.
The Department of Transportation now plans to repave S.R. 776 from Sunnybrook east to the Coliseum Boulevard-Pinedale Drive intersection in Gulf Cove. Work on improving the Coliseum-Pinedale intersection near the Gulf Cove Publix shopping center has already started.
"Construction on the S.R. 776 project from Sunnybrook Boulevard to Pinedale Drive started today," FDOT spokeswoman JoAnn May said Monday. Completion is scheduled for next spring.
"Paving usually takes place toward the end of the project time frame," May said.
On similar time schedule, the state is preparing to repave S.R. 776 from the Placida Road-Pine Street intersection east to Spinnaker Boulevard.
"Crews are currently widening the westbound lanes and placing base rock," May said. "The directional drilling for signals is expected to start early August."
Preferred Materials, the contractor on both repaving projects, will be working during the evening and early morning hours. Motorists should anticipate periodic lane closures between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Traffic signal planning
The MPO board — made up of elected representatives from the Charlotte County Commission, the Punta Gorda City Council and the Punta Gorda Airport board — will be asked Monday whether they want to study S.R. 776 intersections in Charlotte County from the Placida Road-Pine Street intersection east to U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte. In recent years, the state has installed lights at the Riverwood Drive and Flamingo Boulevard.
The study could be added to the MPO's list of priority projects
The corridor study could help determine which SR 776 intersections will need traffic signals in the future, MPO executive director Gary Harrell suggested. A similar study was conducted along U.S 41 in Charlotte County.
When the study could start will depend upon when FDOT funding becomes available, Harrell said.
Harrell wouldn't hazard a guess how much it cost, but said the study itself could prove expensive. However, it would provide the MPO with vital planning information since it will analyze automobile crashes, gather other data and focus plans for future improvements.
The MPO board meets 2 p.m. Monday in the commission chambers (Room 119) in the Murdock Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-883-3535 or visit ccmpo.com.
