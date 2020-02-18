ENGLEWOOD — South Gulf Cove and other coastal neighborhoods are under attack.
"We're being inundated with calls of service for mosquitoes," Charlotte County Public Works Director John Elias told commissioners Tuesday. "South Gulf Cove has been hit pretty hard."
The county has road crews out spraying neighborhoods. Since this month is not a month to expect large hatches of swarming mosquitoes, Mosquito Control's helicopter is down for routine maintenance, Elias said.
"Essentially, we had a weather event that pushed water up against the salt flats of the West Wall of (Charlotte) Harbor two weeks ago," Elias explained. The West Wall is the wall of mangroves where the harbor meets the Cape Haze peninsula. Since then, he said, "We had a massive brood hatch off."
El Jobean and other coastal neighborhoods in Charlotte have also seen more than their share of salt marsh mosquitoes, which is one of the more aggressive of mosquito species.
"I've never seen it so bad down there," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who lives near Charlotte Harbor. Sunday, he said, he was swarmed with mosquitoes.
His office received more than 300 notifications through the county's smartphone app over the weekend from residents complaining about mosquitoes. That's about a third of the calls the county received.
"I've had several dozen neighbors complaining about it," Deutsch said. "But (the county) must have sprayed there because some said, 'Thanks for spraying.' I didn't know we had sprayed."
BATTLE RAGES
"It's absolutely unprecedented," Scott Schermerhorn said of the outbreak in February.
Schermerhorn is the manager of Charlotte County Mosquito & Aquatic Weed Control. Usually, January and February are quiet months for mosquito control in Florida.
Schermerhorn described the county as in the middle of its battle with the mosquito outbreak. It normally takes seven to 10 days of spraying to bring hatches under control, he said.
Sarasota County has been spared a major outbreak of salt marsh mosquitoes like Charlotte is experiencing.
"We're faring fairly well," said Wade Brennan, manager for Sarasota County Mosquito Management. Sarasota has only seen a "mild uptick" of mosquitoes reported by residents.
Brennan suggested that Sarasota's coastal shoreline is more built up and developed compared to Charlotte's. But that doesn't mean Sarasota hasn't set out its crews to hunt for mosquito outbreaks.
"Everyone is out (spraying) today," Brennan said Tuesday. He encouraged Sarasota County residents to report any outbreaks and to call 941-861-5000.
Charlotte residents reporting mosquito outbreaks can call Mosquito Control 941-764-4398. Residents who leave a message should say whether they want a call back or not. If they don't, they will not receive a call back.
