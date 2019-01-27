In 2017, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran wanted mosquito control district procedures reviewed. He asked that an advisory board be formed. But his request was ignored.
Moran said there used to be a citizen advisory board that met regularly, discussed chemicals used, strategies and the district's best practices. They reported findings to the county commission. However, former mosquito control director Matt Smith quit having those meetings, so the county commissioners ended the board in 2016.
The decision to abolish the citizen advisory board conflicted with the district’s Mosquito Control Discharge Management Plan. The annual plan is required to be reviewed by the state and federal government.
The plan states the county has an Integrated Pest Management Citizen Advisory Board and Integrated Pest Management working group (composed of county employees who conduct pest control) as part of the district’s best practices. However neither met since 2016 therefore making the county noncomplying with its own plan.
Understanding the concern, Moran asked again in April 2018 for a board to be created. But Smith didn't want residents on the board. He wrote to commissioners, “The average citizen, not well versed in science or integrated pest management, may have difficulty understanding the core functions of the department without first being fully educated by staff on departmental functions.”
Instead of asking local citizens, environmentalists, or bird experts, to question and review procedures as described in the county's discharge plan, Smith selected industry professionals for the task force but never scheduled meetings. He resigned last summer.
The first task force meeting is 3 p.m. today at the William L. Little Health Center, 2200 Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota.
It consists of Angel Lara, Greenhouse Manager at Selby Gardens in Sarasota; Mark Latham, director of Manatee County Mosquito Control; Ron Montgomery, Hillsborough County Mosquito Control Operations Manager; and Lyman Roberts, former longtime director of Sarasota County Mosquito Control. Instead of working on it for a year, the board will be sunset again in June if county commissioners don't extend it.
For years, Roberts worked with environmental and community groups to educate them about mosquito control practices in Sarasota County including making personal contacts and special previsions for residents who didn't want their yards sprayed during prevention measures. Roberts is also credited with creating a new mosquito abatement program called for by environmental groups. Some of his practices have been abandoned by the district in the past three years.
In 2018, nearly 75 percent of sentinel chickens used for monitoring disease in Sarasota and Charlotte counties tested positive for West Nile Virus in 2018. Of the 100 sentinel chickens Sarasota County Mosquito Control uses in local neighborhoods, 74 contracted West Nile Virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control arbovirus surveillance report. There were 37 cases in Sarasota County in 2017. The sentinel chicken program is designed to warn mosquito control officials of disease-carrying mosquitoes in neighborhoods. The high volume of diseased chickens prompted the CDC to require the Sarasota Health Department to issue an advisory alerting residents that there’s diseases present in local neighborhoods.
Sarasota County also had the highest amount of mosquito pools (up to 50 infected mosquitoes found in a concentrated area or neighborhood) in the state in 2018. There were 18 mosquito pools reported. Of the 16 were in Venice Gardens, one in North Port and one in Sarasota. The county only notified residents in Venice after the first two mosquito pools were found in late July. The 16 mosquito pools that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Venice North Port and Sarasota between September and October were never reported to residents to better protect themselves against the disease found in their neighborhoods. Additional spraying wasn't done after the mosquito pools were found, according to district seasonal workers.
Moran said it's one of the reasons he wants procedures and policies reviewed. He hears from residents "passionate" about mosquito-borne diseases in Sarasota County.
"I'd like the task force to look at systems and procedures related to the district," Moran said. "Then after that, the group could potentially pay closer attention to other issues at the district."
The meeting is open to the public.
