STAFF REPORT
ENGLEWOOD — Mote Marine Lab plans to release approximately 2,500 juvenile snook today, nearly half of them in Englewood.
The release is in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Coastal Conservation Association Florida and Mote Marine Lab. The release will be conducted at two sites in Charlotte County.
One site will be along Ainger Creek in Englewood, where 1,000 plus juvenile fish will be released, according to the release. The fish were hatchery-reared at Mote.
The fish have been fitted with a PIT tag, which is similar to a pet microchip. The PIT tag will transmit through 2021, according to the Mote website.
According to the release the project started in with the adopt-a-snook program in response to the loss of the snook population as of result of the red tide. Release of the snook from the program began in April, according to Mote’s website.
Mote Marine in response spawned and raised a total of 5,000 snook for release in areas hit hard by red time. So far 2,500 snook have been released as part of the program.
The adopt-a-snook program was created in order to raise funds to start the hatchery program. Funds from the program went to help rear the fish.
The fish will be released at 1:30 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.