ENGLEWOOD — Since his death Sunday, the lives of three people have been saved.
The man killed in a motorcycle crash was an organ donor.
To his family, Jacob Dillon Davis, 21, was as good to those who asked for help in life as he was in death.
“We were told by LifeLink that Jacob saved three lives,” his mother, Caryn Davis, said on Thursday. “We were very happy to hear that.”
LifeLink is a nonprofit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of life- saving and life-enhancing organs and tissue for transplantation therapy.
Caryn Davis said her son, a former Lemon Bay High School athlete and graduate was a “very generous young man.”
“He was well-liked and helped anyone who asked,” she said.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Greg Bueno said the crash investigation is ongoing. Troopers said Davis was headed south on State Road 776/Indiana Avenue on his 2017 Honda Sport when a 2011 Lexus, driven by Robert Patinka, 71, of Port Charlotte, turned left in front of him.
According to the initial report, Davis swerved to miss the car, but struck the right rear of the Lexus. He was thrown several feet from his motorcycle.
Patinka had been heading north and was attempting to turn left into 150 S. Indiana Ave. at Fray Street, according to the report. It states Patinka “failed to clear oncoming traffic,” as he made his turn. Patinka was not injured, but his passenger, Dorothy Patinka, 72, had minor injuries, the report states.
Bueno would not say if charges are pending against Patinka.
Davis suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital trauma center
Authorities note Davis was wearing a helmet. Despite that, Davis died two days later of a brain injury.
“Jacob never rode without his gear,” Caryn Davis said. “Even if it was 95 degrees outside, he always wore a jacket specially made for riding. He always wore a helmet. He loved his motorcycle.”
While at the hospital, Caryn said, 20 of Davis’ friends surrounded her with love. They prayed, they cried, they hugged her and other family members.
“He was really loved,” she said. “And we knew he loved us. Every single day, Jacob told his grandma that he loved her. Everyday, he told me he loved me.”
On Jacob’s Facebook page, his stepmother Sheri wrote, “Please always drive safe and hug your loved ones tomorrow is never promised.” She created a family collage in his memory.
The message Davis’ loved ones want to convey to motorist is to focus on driving, put down cell phones and look twice for motorcycles.
“People don’t watch out,” Caryn said. “Things like texting is an ongoing factor. It should be while driving.”
A celebration of life is planned for Davis beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Englewood Beach. Friends are welcome.
“We will celebrate his gentleness, kindness and the way he loved his family and friends,” Caryn said.
Editor’s note: in a Thursday article about Jacob Davis, his mother Caryn was misidentified. The Sun regrets the error.
