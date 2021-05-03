Last year, Paul DeMello had to cancel the annual Just Against Children Drowning motorcycle ride fundraiser after COVID-19 hit the area.
"I sold T-shirts in lieu of riding from Charlotte to Englewood to Venice," said DeMello, founder of the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation. "We aren't doing that this year. We are back and ready to ride."
Changes this year include the starting location, some limited Covid guidelines and new prizes. DeMello is pleased to have an $800 grand prize for a weekend stay at the Diamond Head Resort in Fort Myers for this year's fundraiser.
After his 13-month-old twin sons drowned in a pool in Venice in 2010, DeMello founded the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation to help with drowning prevention, providing swim lessons to families in need and installing fencing near swimming pools.
On May 16, participants will gather at Biker Life, 3265 Tamiami, Port Charlotte, with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Riders will proceed to Restlawn Memorial Gardens for a memorial for the DeMello's twins. The ride continues to Englewood Beach, through Manasota Key's tree canopy, and then to Sharky's restaurant in Venice.
"The ride raises money to give free swim lessons for families who can't afford them in Englewood, Venice, Port Charlotte and North Port," DeMello said. "We have agreements with some pools at the YMCA in different towns. We are able to send a swim instructor to the homes where there are no pool agreements, like in North Port."
According to the Centers For Disease Control, drownings are a leading cause of injury and death for young children ages 1 to 14. Three children die each day as a result of drowning. Drowning kills more children 1-4 than anything else except birth defects.
"I know we didn't start off 2020 or 2021 well," DeMello said. "We had children die in waterways and pools early in both years. There was 68 in 2020 and 31 so far this year."
At the end of the bike run, DeMello and other locals will toss carnations into the gulf of Mexico to remember the lives of children. DeMello said he hopes more than 200 bikers will attend. The fee is $15 per bike and $5 per passenger.
Mayday Drowning Prevention Expo
May is National Water Safety Month. On Saturday, DeMello is participating in a free Mayday Drowning Prevention Expo from 9 a.m. to noon at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd.
"We will be out there with mascot Josh The Otter (from the Rotary Club of Englewood) talking to kids about pool and water safety," DeMello said.
Josh the Baby Otter is a character from a children's book written in memory of a boy who drowned in a pool. His family created a foundation that helps with drowning prevention and gives away books and has an app for children.
"We want to engage parents locally and ask if their pools have gates and are safe," DeMello said.
Attendees can participate in lifeguard games, family-friendly activities, and meet Josh the Otter. Vendors will share drowning prevention educational resources.
"We are really pleased to have Terri Ballo from the Florida Drowning Prevention Foundation coming to our event in North Port," said Andrew Sais, Kiwanis Club of North Port president, who plans to hand out free swim caps at the event. "The mascot Stewie the Duck will be there. The mascot is based on a character from a water safety book, 'Stewie the Duck Learns to Swim.' The foundation was created years ago after a child drown."
For more information, please call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Mayday.
For more information on the bike run, call 941-626-7106 or email jacdinc@gmail.com
