ENGLEWOOD — A 16-year-old boy driving a motorcycle was killed following a crash in the Gulf Cove area, troopers reported Wednesday.
The crash happened at 9 p.m. Monday at Coliseum Boulevard near the Publix at Gulf Cove shopping center, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The cyclist, whose name was not released in the crash report, was headed west on State Road 776 when he turned left on a green light. He was hit by an SUV that was eastbound and driven by a 41-year-old man.
The front of the SUV hit the right side of motorcycle, throwing the boy off. The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, according to the report, was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, and was pronounced dead Tuesday.
Both drivers were listed as Port Charlotte residents, although troopers did not release names or specific addresses.
The accident was still under investigation Wednesday.
