One dead in Englewood accident

At least one person died in an accident Sunday afternoon in Englewood near the intersection of Oceanspray Boulevard and State Road 776.

ENGLEWOOD — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday was a 65-year-old Port Charlotte man, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The crash happened Sunday at 2:55 p.m. at Oceanspray Boulevard and State Road 776 in Englewood East.

The FHP report released Monday morning does not name anyone in the crash.

The motorcyclist and his 29-year-old passenger were headed east on S.R. 776 (South McCall Road) as they approached Oceanspray Boulevard.

They began a right turn onto Oceanspray, the report states.

A 52-year-old Rotonda West resident driving a Jetta sedan was westbound on the access road along S.R. 776, stopped at the intersection at a stop sign. The driver pulled out onto Oceanspray and into the path of the motorcycle, the report states.

The motorcycle driver was killed at the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The car’s driver also received serious injuries.

Neither the motorcycle driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets, the report states.

The driver was wearing a seat belt.

