A decade ago Ralf Gruenewald had a vision. He wanted to build a luxury motorcoach resort second to none.
But before he could even plan his version of an opulent resort, he first had to find the perfect spot.
As an RV enthusiast who had traveled across most of the country, Ralf knew Florida would be the perfect place.
“Ralf was very exacting in picking a site,” said his wife Amber. “He traveled the state from one end to the other before he found the perfect site — 30 scenic acres on the Myakka River.”
Ten years ago, the land on rural Myakka Avenue in El Jobean was nothing but brush with not much going for it. But that was before Ralf spent 4 years clearing, putting in roads, landscaping and transforming the land into a scenic oasis.
If you visit today, be prepared to be surprised at the opulence of the Mediterranean-style resort.
It’s a far cry from your typical RV park.
The upscale resort accepts only Class A motorhomes that can range in price from $250,000 to a cool million dollars.
While the resort is strictly upscale, those who use it say the two best things about it are its constant activities and the warm, friendly people.
“It’s unique in that it’s such a friendly and open community. We are all like one big family that cares about each other,” said Carol.
“When someone is sick, others bring meals and are there to offer support.”
She first came to the motorcoach resort with her husband and said she immediately found “the nicest people I ever met.”
When he passed away, Carol became the resort’s activity coordinator. She now thrives on finding interesting activities for campers in the surrounding area and in keeping the daily calendar of activities packed with options.
The meet and greet dinners and other community center functions are a mainstay, giving people the opportunity to know each other.
She calls the motorcoach resort “The best thing that ever happened to me,” and lives there nine months out of the year.
Like many of the owners, Carol added a Mediterranean-style Casita, a separate building that gives added space.
“I love to cook, so I added a kitchen where I can easily entertain others,” she said.
Once a month, she gives cooking lessons, much to the delight of residents.
A few of the activities include swimming and aerobic classes in the Olympic-sized heated pool, along with tennis, pickleball, golf, boating or trips to nearby points of interest.
The resort center is also a beehive of activity, with cards, games, quilting and classes.
When Nan Nitzel went with her son to South Africa, she toured an orphanage where she saw they had “next to nothing.”
“They touched our hearts,” she said, “and we wanted to do something to help.”
When others in the quilting class heard about the orphanage they joined Nan’s project making quilts for each of the children.
Although the resort is a combination of owner-owned lots and renters, most people who come once are drawn back year after year.
“The residents grow so close that during the off season they make plans to meet in Michigan or some other state,” related Carol.
One travel magazine calls luxury motor resorts “the hottest trend in RV travel.”
And the Myakka River Motorcoach Resort is listed as one of the premier RV facilities — exactly what Ralf Gruenewald had in mind a decade ago when he planned the resort.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
