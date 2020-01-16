Mr. Swindle’s Peculiarium circus continues its annual run at Pioneer Park, 331 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, this weekend. This is the third year of this unique circus, which features world-famous performers and local circus stars. The production has partnered with the Englewood-Cape Haze Kiwanis and Sarasota County. Proceeds from the Drink-Ory Garden will be donated to the Kiwanis Club for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors. To buy tickets, visit www.mrswindles.com.

