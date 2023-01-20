ENGLEWOOD — A huge smile appears on Sian Espana’s face as he spins in the German wheel.
The 24-year-old is a sixth generation circus performer who shows off his skills during the Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden event.
Espana is in every performance of Mr. Swindles at Pioneer Plaza, along Dearborn Street until Sunday.
Then the traveling peculiarium moves on to Sarasota and Punta Gorda.
“Sian started training for his first daredevil performance at age 4,” said his stepmother Allison Blei.
Blei is co-creator of the circus and co-owner of Salto Entertainment, an entertainment group with decades of live entertainment and production experience.
“He learned how to maneuver a motorcycle in a spherical steel cage. At 8, he performed his first tumbling routine in a show making him a professional acrobat and a thrill-seeking daredevil.”
Espana, whose father, Ivan, is also in the show, has performed in the Globe of Death, Wheel of Destiny and the flying trapeze and now the German wheel.
The Englewood shows, which end Sunday, have sold out even during the weekdays.
“We are ecstatic that the shows are full,” Blei said.
Blei said Mr. Swindle’s is unlike any traveling-tented regular circus performances. It’s led by the “infamous” Mr. B.S. Swindle, a scoundrel of eclectic entertainment. It’s a 90-minute adult vaudevillian-style theatrical experience including a gravitational wheel artist, tightrope walkers, contortionist and other acrobatics.
Performances held in Englewood and Punta Gorda will benefit the community through sponsorship deals with two local organizations, The Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, North Port and The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit www.mrswindles.com/tickets
