Sian Espana

Sian Espana, 24, spins in the German wheel during a recent performance at Mr. Swindle’s Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium in Englewood. Upcoming shows are in Sarasota and Punta Gorda.

ENGLEWOOD — A huge smile appears on Sian Espana’s face as he spins in the German wheel.

The 24-year-old is a sixth generation circus performer who shows off his skills during the Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden event.


