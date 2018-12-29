ENGLEWOOD — When some circus goer arrived late to the show last year, some were turned away at the ticket booth.
Hundreds at the sold-out circus shows saw something unheard of at 349 West Dearborn St. It's the park in downtown Englewood generally used for festivals, concerts, bike night, Santa visits, and the extremely popular farmer's market. In January, the park will be transformed into a playground for trapeze artists, an Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden and the reappearance of Mr. Swindle.
The 90-minute circus, Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, is usually held in large cities with thousands in the crowd. The extraordinary characters who demonstrate their talent at the Peculiarium have thrilled audiences worldwide including at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, The Monte Carlo Circus festival, in Monaco and more.
However, those at Salto Entertainment love Englewood. The owners live here.
"A fun fact that many are not aware of, is that some of these world-class traveling performers were actually born and raised in Englewood, Florida and they are now bringing their performance home," said Allison Blei, the show’s co-producer and co-writer, adding the family has a decade of entertainment production experience.
Blei's husband Ivan España comes from a family of high-flying stunt artists, dubbed “The Flying Espana’s”, who last year were inducted to the Circus ‘Ring of Fame’ in Sarasota’s St. Armand’s circle. They were honored for marking significant contributions to the art and culture of circus amongst many other icons such as P.T. Barnum and The Ringling Bros.
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under the boutique Big Top Tent shows are Jan. 10–20.
"The show is an outrageous fantasy where eccentric characters from the past invite you into their screw-loose atmosphere where your imagination is the only limit to lively entertainment," she said. "When you sit inside the Peculiarium (under the huge tent) you can feel yourself being delivered rear-ward in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling spectacle.”
Blei said part of the show is a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama filled with "fabulous feats and ridiculous remedies to cure the giggle-box in everyone."
The cast encourages spectators to arrive early to meet and mingle with the cooky characters that sporadically appear in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden.
"The garden opens one hour prior to the start of the show," Blei said, adding there's an array of snacks, "potent potions and enticing elixirs."
Salto Entertainment’s production and performance credits include Moto Maniacs (motorcycle acrobats), aerial antics and stunts of another steampunk-themed production called FLIPPIN, and original co-producers of CIRQUESA–Dream Quest, a journey of self-discovery as told through circus artistry.
Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as seats are limited.
The show is sponsored by Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Englewood Cape Haze will receive a portion of the proceeds. The Kiwanis Club helps at the garden. They use the money for children's programs, scholarships and help with children in need in Englewood.
Tickets can be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253.
