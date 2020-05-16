MURDOCK — Oyster Creek residents roiled over with the idea of affordable housing being built along San Casa Drive.
The Charlotte County advisory Planning and Zoning Board considered a proposed Residential Estates-1 zoning change last month allowing five homes to be built. A state-approved change to the county's land use map is also required.
The property is nearly 20 acres and is adjacent to Pondview and Creekview lanes in Oyster Creek and across San Casa from Lear, Oberon, Titania and Portia roads.
Five homes on 19 acres didn't scare residents, but they did fear the zoning change could allow the federal Housing and Urban Development to come in and build affordable, low-income housing on the property.
Seven residents from Oyster Creek and other neighborhoods along San Casa voiced their objections at a public hearing and how they did not want affordable housing bordering their neighborhoods.
Their fears, however, appear to be much ado about nothing.
Representing the LLCs owning the property, attorney Robert Berntsson said the plan is to build five individual homes on four-acre or larger lots. A portion of the 19 acres is not developable since it includes wetlands and the headwaters of Oyster Creek.
"There's no smoke and mirrors here," Berntsson said, stressing that the zoning change calls for only five single-family residences to be zoned on five lots.
Only two residences sit on the property now. Berntsson said his client will be purchasing then transferring the remaining residential units onto the property. His client intends to sell undeveloped, five lots.
Technically, Berntsson requested the 20 acres to be down-zoned since a planned unit development, approved in 2006, would allow as many as 41 housing units to be built on the property. But to build that many homes, an approved site plan with roads and other amenities would have to be followed.
When it comes to suspicions of low-income multi-family housing being built on the property, Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said, "There was nothing indicated in the submittal, nor is multi-family allowed (in PE-1 zoning)."
Cullnan had no idea how or why the idea of affordable housing bubbled up among the residents.
The advisory Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to recommend county commissioners adopted the changes. Next month, county commissioners will vote on a subsequent land use map change that requires state approval.
County officials will see then if the uproar among Oyster Creek and other San Casa residents has been quelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.