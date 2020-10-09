ENGLEWOOD — Brandon and Kori Hancock want to cook up a new local tradition.
The couple’s Hancock Grills — locally based manufacturer of custom wood grills and accessories — is hosting the inaugural Mullet Fest 2020, set for Nov. 14 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
The Hancocks hope to see it become an annual tradition.
The festival will feature local artists, cast net throwing exhibitions, local crafts, plenty of food and other vendors. There will be lots of live music, and Sarasota-based Big Top Brewery will be serving their craft beers.
The highlight of the festival, however, will be a smoked mullet competition.
“We’re still looking for contestants,” Kori Hancock said Friday.
The entry fee for the mullet competition is 15 smoked mullet or $75. First place wins $100 and a trophy with bragging rights. Second place gets $75 and a trophy, and third place takes $50 and a trophy. More details are available online at englewoodmulletfest.com.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lemon Bay Conservancy, an Englewood-based conservation organization that is in the process of transforming a former golf course into a natural preserve. The Wildflower Preserve is designed to be a magnet for native animals and plants, and also a nursery for several species of fish, including tarpon, snook and mullet.
“I think it is an honor quite frankly,” Conservancy president Jim Cooper said of having the Conservancy onboard. “I am glad they picked us.”
Why a festival based on a the mullet?
While generations of fishermen made their living catching mullet in this area, it was also a staple food among locals — something to base a meal around even in the hardest of times. Smoking the fresh-caught fish would allow it to keep longer. Many consider that the best way to eat mullet.
With the Fishery in Placida gone — along with its yearly seafood festivals — the Hancocks wanted an event to celebrate local Florida traditions with the community.
That’s not surprising, when you learn about Brandon’s multi-generational roots in Florida and the couple’s deep concern for the environment.
In light of the coronavirus, the Hancocks’ aim is simple: “Our mission is to bring the community ‘safely’ together and support the local fishery and artists. This is a chance to give back to the community.”
The Hancocks also welcome additional festival volunteers and sponsors who can sign up on englewoodmulletfest.com. Also, artists and vendors can still sign up.
To learn more about Hancock Grills, visit hancockgrills.com or its Facebook page.
