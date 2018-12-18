With the help of some year-round donations, Project Phoenix Resale in Englewood invited children to come shop outside the store Sunday. Children picked low-cost quality gifts for their parents, siblings, grandparents and other relatives. They were also treated to cookie and cupcake decorating, slices of pizza and a huge bag of candy. Children also picked out the paper and bows as their elf volunteers wrapped them. More than 80 children were served through the event.
To learn more about Project Phoenix, find their page on Facebook, call 941-681-2707 or visit the store at Suite 110, 2960 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
