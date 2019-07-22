Sarasota County officials set up a Community Cleanup day in Englewood Saturday to allow residents to get rid of yard debris, electronics, old paint and household chemicals and just general junk. Several residents took advantage, bringing their stuff to collection points on West Dearborn Street, at Buchan Airport, and for the first time at V.F.W. Post 10178 on North McCall Road. Workers for Waste Management and volunteers were on scene to help with the event.

