The Lemon Bay Woman's Club decided to press on with a Diaper Derby on Sunday afternoon — even though events associated with Englewood's Pioneer Days were postponed Friday due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
The club members have a longstanding tradition of hosting the annual Diaper Derby for babies that can crawl, but are too young to walk. Three families brought their babies Sunday to participate.
Organizer Terri Powell said she wanted to make sure the club had at least one Diaper Derby in the books for 2019. Powell said she would work to reschedule another Diaper Derby, once the Pioneer Days Committee can determine when other events will be rescheduled.
"I didn't want people to come to our clubhouse and then find out we weren't having it," Powell explained. "If we reschedule it for a few months from now, the babies that would be in this Diaper Derby would be walking and they wouldn't get their chance."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.