The Englewood Chamber of Commerce's annual Manasota Mystique took "Boots & Bling" as its theme. Crestwood Circus Farm in Englewood, provided a fine venue for friends to meet and catch up with each other.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Rocky Decker offers his hat to Annie the Llama, a resident of the Crestwood Circus Farm in Englewood.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Riley and Chris Tucker try their hand at axe-throwing, courtesy of Axe Heads Mobile Axe Throwing.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Manasota Mystique included plenty of boot-scootin' on the Crestwood Circus Farm's outdoor dancefloor.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Karen Bauman and Mike Philips enjoy the porch swing at Crestwood Circus Farm.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Navy ROTC squad from Lemon Bay High helped with the parking at Crestwood Farm. LBHS was one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising event.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Pure Country gets the boots on the dancefloor during Manasota Mystique "Boots & Bling" on Saturday night in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — For it's 10th anniversary, Manasota Mystique, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's signature yearly event, moved from the beach to the farm.
“Manasota Mystique Presents Boots & Bling” went off without a hitch Saturday night at Crestwood Circus Ranch. Guests at the sold-out event mingled, dined and danced to the music of Pure Country in the cool evening, while visiting the ranch's rustic saloon and even mugging with resident llama, Annie.
“This year marks our 10th Anniversary of Manasota Mystique and the 80th year of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, so we have decided to do something different," said event chair Erin Halstead. "We have gone back to our roots. We will wear boots and add in some bling.”
The theme proved to be a popular one, as tickets sold out around Aug. 14.
