ENGLEWOOD — For it's 10th anniversary, Manasota Mystique, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's signature yearly event, moved from the beach to the farm.

“Manasota Mystique Presents Boots & Bling” went off without a hitch Saturday night at Crestwood Circus Ranch. Guests at the sold-out event mingled, dined and danced to the music of Pure Country in the cool evening, while visiting the ranch's rustic saloon and even mugging with resident llama, Annie.

“This year marks our 10th Anniversary of Manasota Mystique and the 80th year of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, so we have decided to do something different," said event chair Erin Halstead. "We have gone back to our roots. We will wear boots and add in some bling.”

The theme proved to be a popular one, as tickets sold out around Aug. 14. 

For more about the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, visit www.englewoodchamber.com. For more about the Crestwood Circus Ranch, visit www.crestwoodcircusranch.com.

