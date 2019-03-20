The Rotonda Golf and Country Club’s Long Marsh course hosted the Florida Junior Tour on Saturday and Sunday. Rotonda West’s own Marc Kaneko-Fujii was in the field of junior golfers. Kaneko-Fujii is a standout golfer for Port Charlotte High School. The tournament featured 90 total golfers. They played the Long Meadow and White Marsh courses. There was a boys age 16-18 division as well as a girls age 16-18 division.

