The Englewood Area Little League players are in full All-Star mode this week. The league features a Majors All-Star team and a Juniors All-Star team. They spent Thursday practicing.

On Friday the Junior Division team won 20-10 over Venice. Saturday, Englewood scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 12-7 lead and held on for a 12-10 victory and the District 16 championship. Englewood plans to participate in the sectional tournament in Lee County starting July 6.

The Majors All-Star team is in a tournament in Sarasota this week. Check Sun Sports for updated results.

