The Englewood Area Little League players are in full All-Star mode this week. The league features a Majors All-Star team and a Juniors All-Star team. They spent Thursday practicing.
On Friday the Junior Division team won 20-10 over Venice. Saturday, Englewood scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 12-7 lead and held on for a 12-10 victory and the District 16 championship. Englewood plans to participate in the sectional tournament in Lee County starting July 6.
The Majors All-Star team is in a tournament in Sarasota this week. Check Sun Sports for updated results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.