The Annual Michael O'Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon took place Sunday as an official Pioneer Days event. Families lined pier next to the Tom Adams Bridge to participate in the Fish-a-Thon. Awards were given for the longest fish, the shortest fish, the ugliest fish, the heaviest fish, the most unusual catch, and the most total fish caught.
Kathy and Roger Redman organized the tournament as a memorial to their son Michael, who died in 2010 while spearfishing with his twin brother near Boca Grande. On Saturday, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary provided bait and support, while Reel Saltwater Outdoors manned the weigh station.
For more photos, see Page 8 of this section. For more photos of Pioneer Days happenings and information about upcoming events, check out www.yoursun.com/englewood.
