Pete Zeeh and Art Richards conduct free tennis clinics on alternating Saturday mornings at the courts in Rotonda West, 100 Rotonda Blvd. E. This program has been around for 15 years and is called “Get Out and Play.” For more information, call 941-698-9480 or email dodirichards@icloud.com.
