Englewood Elementary School provided its kindergarten students a thrill Wednesday as they rescued their oversized Gingerbread Man cookies.

In keeping with the school's longstanding tradition, the students created Gingerbread Man cookies as a class project. Then, in an effort to help the kids get more acclimated with the school and find their way around to all the different buildings, the school pretends that the gingerbread men have run away. The kids search all week long throughout the campus.

On Wednesday, with the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, each kindergarten class' Gingerbread Man was found and safely brought back to the students in the Sheriff's helicopter.

The happy children were able to enjoy an exciting helicopter landing and a late morning snack as well!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments