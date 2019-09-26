ENGLEWOOD — Today Savanna Galloway celebrates her 20th birthday with the launch of her first mainstream song.
"The best gift ever is if my song "LA" goes viral," said the 2017 Lemon Bay High School grad whose stage name is Sav.
Galloway's single "LA" is 99 cents on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Google Music and just about every platform that streams music.
"The more downloads she gets, the more the song will be recognized world-wide," said Galloway's mother Renee, who co-owns a family roofing company, Galloway Roofing, in Englewood. "The song could be a dunce or a total success. My goal as her manager is to get her live performances."
Sav, who began playing the guitar at 8, is elated with how the song "LA" turned out.
"This song is about following your dreams and not letting anything get in the way of that path," she said. "It’s about never giving up, until you reach your destination. Mine, in this case, is LA. I won’t stop until I get there."
Renee said the song represents Sav's strength through adversity.
"At 14, Sav wrote her first song called "Whole Again" which was about her coming out," Renee said. "It was extraordinary. She was so young and knew about sexuality at that age. I understood. My brother is gay. But I was worried if Sav came out too soon and would face judgement and bullying. And it happened. She was bullied for being an openly gay teen in a small community."
Renee said when she first heard "Whole Again," she cried.
"My heart just melted," she said. "The song shows how my daughter is struggling to be accepted the way she is. She just wants her family, the community and her friends to look her as a whole person."
The song "LA" was inspired by a trip Sav and Renee took this year to California. Sav entered a competition for the television show "Ink Therapy" in California. The reality-based TV series features people who use tattoos as therapy in "healing and erasing a physical deformity" by replacing it with works of art.
In her submission, Sav wrote about being bullied in high school. She turned her pain into poetry. She wrote a poem called the "Abomination of Bullying." She entered poetry competitions in high school which she won twice.
"The producers must have liked it because they picked Sav to come on the show for an entire episode," Renee said. "They were supposed to do a small tattoo that covers up scars from war, burns or self harm with beautiful artwork. They did a huge jellyfish on her left leg to cover up her scars."
Renee said they haven't been told when the episode will air, but they are excited Sav told her story.
When the mother and daughter returned from the trip Sav wrote the song "LA." Renee hired a producer Etienne "E.J." Porter, the owns Drummerboy Entertainment in Sarasota. Porter toured and worked with artists including P. Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Brain McKnight, Ray J, George Clinton, Lil' Wayne, 50 cent. He worked with gospel artists including The HLP Love Campaign, Dr. Bobby Jones, Kierra and DeWayne Harvey.
"E.J. has been incredible, he took Sav under his wing," Renee said. "He's a cool cat who plays all over the world. I think his passion is gospel music. I took a video of them working together on bridges and the chorus. We used it to promote the song "LA" I'm just floored at how good it turned out."
Sav said it only took a couple of days to write the song, but spent about eight sessions in the studio to perfect it.
"I’ve been working on a lot of new material, in addition to previously written songs that I want to eventually tie into my first album," Sav said. "These songs really delve into my life, my own struggles, and who I am as a person.
"If I can positively impact just one person’s life, then the hard work will have paid off. I can’t wait to see where this path will take me."
