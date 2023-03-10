ENGLEWOOD — A reception for "Mythical, Magical, Mystical" art is happening 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood.

Several pieces from 3D to computer generated, sculpted, painted are on display in the Loranger Gallery. In the Mitchell Gallery is work from artists Donna Ingemanson and Judy Riola.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments