ENGLEWOOD — Tyler Bahnsen chuckles every time a customer is shocked when they find small bags of snacks for a quarter or a cut of meat around half price at the Sunflower Discount Market.

Bahnsen is the manager of the market which opened two years ago at 431 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments