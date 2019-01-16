ENGLEWOOD — Kathleen Jarosik is a mom, small-business owner, community leader and volunteer. She recently earned a new national title — Women in Auto Care 2018 Female Shop Owner of the Year.
Since 2009, Jarosik owned Xpertech Auto Repair in Englewood. She worked there with her ex-husband since 2003. Although the couple divorced, they are still friends and co-parents, and work together at the independent repair shop.
“I used to have 2.5 techs and myself, but now have three techs, a service adviser — Jamie MeNeil who is officially the Director of Wow at Xpertech — and Keri Drakeis, my customer service representative, plus me,” Jarosik said, adding she hired a business coach who gave her the courage to become an independent business owner.
Jarosik held a women’s car care clinic that later snowballed into a Women In Auto Care meeting.
“I realized at this meeting that there were other female shop owners out there, many who inspired me,” she said.
Jarosik now mentors other female business owners.
The NAPA corporate office in Atlanta nominated Jarosik, 44, for the annual Women in Auto Care award, recognizing her contributions, passion for the industry, vision, and outspokenness for the Englewood Community.
Jarosik’s customers know her as not only a business owner, but someone who is “friendly, always smiling and has a very positive attitude.”
According to the Women in Auto Care award nomination criteria, the award is for a female business owner who “demonstrates role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women. She has dedicated herself to the progression in and improvement of the auto care industry. She’s been an influential role model who encourages excellence. She has proven leadership ability and a commitment to the advancement of women.”
A committee reviews the nominations and gives the award annually. This year, winners were honored at the AAPEX show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“It was an honor to go to Las Vegas to receive the award,” Jarosik said. “I had the time of my life. I met a lot of great, great people.”
As a way to thank her clients, Jarosik is holding a customer appreciation night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road. The event is catered by Lighthouse Grill, and WENG radio is broadcasting live.
“There will be many giveaways throughout the evening,” she said. “We welcome everyone to attend.”
Jarosik also invites her guests to visit Xpertech and then check out local businesses participating in the Shop Local Shop Dearborn event until 7 p.m. The shopping event features beer, wine and cheese tasting, discounts and giveaways.
“I like that my event coincides with Shop Local night,” Jarosik said. “If it weren’t for our faithful, loyal customers, we wouldn’t have such strong businesses in Englewood.”
