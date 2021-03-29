ENGLEWOOD — On July 4, 1968, the armored combat vehicle Bill Akins was in hit a landmine. Akins flew 50 feet into the air and hit the ground. His dog tags were blown off of him.
Barely 18 when he joined the Army, Akins arrived in Vietnam in January 1968 just in time for the Tet Offensive. Thousands of North Vietnamese Army soldiers and Viet Cong guerillas tried to overrun U.S. positions. American forces were victorious, but the offensive took a heavy cost on American forces and changed the perception of the war in many people's minds.
For Atkins, it was the first of three tours of duty in Vietnam.
Atkins eventually left the service and returned to the United States.
In 2009, he received a phone call from a man who asked if he was in Vietnam.
"'I got your dog tags,'" Akins said of the man who had gone to a little shop in Vietnam and saw dog tags of soldiers. He had bought them all. "He spent years contacting everyone who lost their dog tags to return them to the soldiers."
Akins told his story Monday at the VFW Post 10178 in Englewood. Akins, who organized a veterans ceremony last year, was the guest speaker.
"We were supposed to have a huge Welcome Home Veterans event last year and COVID got us," he said. "We did have (singer) Lee Greenwood and hundreds came together. We didn't have one report of it being a superspreader event."
Monday, Akins was joined by other speakers. Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Custsinger said he was in a room full of patriots. Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said he watched the Vietnam War on television when he was 12. His parents explained what was going on and how the brave soldiers were fighting for America's freedom.
Truex said while Vietnam vets weren't welcome when they came home from fighting, they are honored and remembered today. He thanked former president Donald Trump for signing on March 28, 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
During the ceremony which was filled with veterans groups from Venice to Punta Gorda, Vietnam Veteran Thomas A. Macey, a Army helicopter pilot and James L. Thomas, a Army veteran who served Vietnam from 1966-86 were awarded quilts by Quilts of Valor Foundation members in Arcadia.
U.S. Marine Randy Smith, an Englewood VFW member, organized the ceremony — which recognized the Englewood Fire District, Sarasota and Charlotte county sheriff's offices, and veterans from all branches — said he was honored and tired. The event drew a standing-room-only crowd and incorporated the Lemon Bay High School JROTC and American Legion Rotonda honor guard presentations.
"I recognize you as the war heroes you are," Truex said. "Thank you for your service."
