PHOTO COURTESY OF BOBBI RODGERS

The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society helped the Lemon Bay Historical Society recently with the donation of a native tree, planted in front of the Historical Society’s Green Street Church Museum. Pictured are Carol Leonard of the Florida Native Plant Society, left, and Historical Society members Charlie Hicks, Cathy Mrasak, Linda Shilke, Nancy Wille and Janet Landis.