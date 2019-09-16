The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will be hosting an “Open Forum” at their Oct. 8 meeting. A panel of four professionals and experienced gardeners will answer questions from the members and attendees related to the (sometimes) tricky business of gardening in southwest Florida.
Panel members are:
• Sam Baker, owner of Englewood Homegrown.
• Gail Finney, member of Mangrove Chapter FNPS and chair of the Native Garden at the Cedar Point Environmental Park.
• Ann O’Leary, a master gardener with Sarasota County Extension.
• Alice White, an active promoter of conservancy, and the protection of our natural world.
The meeting will be held at Lemon Bay Park, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for social time, with a business meeting at 6:45 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.
The evening promises to be informative and inspiring with plenty of time for comments, questions, lots of good discussion and snacks.
Since its incorporation in 1985 as a nonprofit organization, the mission of Florida Native Plant Society has been the preservation, conservation and restoration of the native plants and native communities of Florida. Because few native plants survive the transplanting process from their natural habitat, it is critical that native plant communities remain as undisturbed and undamaged as possible.
Society members provide leadership in educating and promoting the preservation of existing native plants int heir natural habitats, and encourage the planting of additional native plants grown under nursery conditions from seeds or cuttings. This should result in a gain of native plants.
The one exception to this would be the salvage of plants in areas where land is being cleared.
The society encourages Floridians and our winter visitors to learn more about the importance of Florida’s native plants and communities by becoming a member of the Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.
For more information about Mangrove Chapter activities and events, please visit mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
