ENGLEWOOD — The Gasparilla Mobile Estates Homeowner’s Association asked if a nonprofit group would step up and help collect money for those in need, following the Jan. 16 tornado that cut a swath through the park.
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and the Charlotte Community Foundation established different funding opportunities for the residents. Now donors are needed.
After 110 mph winds from two separate tornadoes hit Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Village of Holiday Lake on the Cape Haze peninsula that Sunday morning, more than 31 homes were left heavily damaged.
Some homes lost roofs, walls, lanais and are completely inhabitable. Many were tagged by Charlotte County officials as dangerous to live in.
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary member Bill Stiver said the Rotary Foundation, a 501©(3), is available so people can donate tax-deductible contributions.
Stiver said there are locations in Englewood for checks to be dropped off.
“We are working with the Gasparilla Mobile Estates HOA for them to establish a criteria who will receive the money,” he said. “We have a good reputation so people know we want to make sure it goes to those who need it the most. We just need more donations to come in now.”
Carol Kropp, Gasparilla Mobile Estates owner, said the HOA will distribute the money for displaced residents. She said she is not involved.
“I know initial donations were used for each owner to receive an appraisal,” Kropp said. “I know they also need some consulting to help determine if they can rebuild or what they will do.”
Kropp said some walked away from their property, so she can’t do anything until they turn over the deed.
“Legally I can’t clean up the property unless I have the deed,” she said. “I can’t leave the debris there either. So I have been working with anyone who has abandoned their property.”
She called the situation “very sad.”
“For some, everything they owned was in their home,” she said. “But if they don’t want it anymore, I am obligated to clean it up.”
Kropp said it’s unlikely anything will be rebuilt on the newly vacant properties anytime soon.
Costs of manufactured homes have skyrocketed since the 1980s and the requirements to rebuild under the Florida Building Code are intense.
RESIDENTS IN NEED
Kate MacDonald, community association manager of Village of Holiday Lake said at least 10 residents’ homes suffered damage.
The mobile home community is about 12 miles north of Gasparilla Mobile Estates. The line of storms came off the Gulf of Mexico just after down down that day.
A tornado dropped onto Gasparilla Mobile Estates, then descended into Village of Holiday Lake, missing the South Gulf Cove subdivision and earning classification as two EF-1 tornadoes.
The park residents who lost homes are having tough times, MacDonald said.
“It’s devastating for some of these people who are still trying to figure it out,” she said. “They couldn’t all afford insurance, and some couldn’t get it at all because insurance companies won’t insure them due to the age of the home. They are faced with some really tough decisions.”
While brochures on licensed contractors have been dropped off to the HOA, MacDonald said it’s not enough. People still need help navigating the process.
“We have a great volunteer committee that’s been removing debris,” she said.
They are trying to figure out what to do with some excess debris at this point.
“The homeowners would love to have information out there to help them,” she said.
VOLUNTEER HELP
Gasparilla Mobile Estates residents like Patricia Culter appreciates the help homeowners received so far.
“Workers and volunteers were fed every day,” she said. “The Salvation Army and the owner of the park fed the whole park for two days.”
They then donated lunches and fed volunteers and residents three meals a day for a week.
“One night someone even sent a food truck to feed the park,” she said. “These community dinners were comforting for the residents.”
She credited the fire department, Florida Power Light, Eldred’s Marina and the Red Cross for helping as well.
“Our neighbors here at Placida, Rotonda West, Boca Grande and Cape Haze have been very good to us too and the outpouring of concern and help is overwhelming,” she said. “We need to work through the maze of rebuilding which does not appear to be going fast.”
