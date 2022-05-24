ENGLEWOOD — The Nearly Diamond Experience Neil Diamond tribute has been rescheduled.

The show is set for 7 p.m. June 4 at the plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. 

The concert is still free, said Englewood musician and show organizer John Munn. He is working in conjunction with Dawn and Donnie Spencer and their Spread Spencer’s Sparkle nonprofit organization.

The show had been set for May 21 to help inaugurate the new Dignam Family Stage at the refurbished plaza.

On June 4, Shay's Legendary BBQ and Joe Maxx Coffee will have refreshments available to purchase. No outside food or drinks are allowed at the event. Participants can bring chairs and a blanket to listen to the two-hour concert.

For more information, call Munn at 615-738-7342.

