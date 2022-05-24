Dawn and Donnie Stephens attended last year’s Lemon Bay High’s Project Graduation to represent their son, the late Spencer Stephens, and were surprised to find a tribute to him there. The Stephenses started the nonprofit, Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, which will sponsor the first-ever concert at the soon-to-be-reopened Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
Nearly Diamond will perform May 21 at the newly refurbished Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
photo provided
Dawn and Donnie Stephens attended last year’s Lemon Bay High’s Project Graduation to represent their son, the late Spencer Stephens, and were surprised to find a tribute to him there. The Stephenses started the nonprofit, Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, which will sponsor the first-ever concert at the soon-to-be-reopened Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — The Nearly Diamond Experience Neil Diamond tribute has been rescheduled.
The show is set for 7 p.m. June 4 at the plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
The concert is still free, said Englewood musician and show organizer John Munn. He is working in conjunction with Dawn and Donnie Spencer and their Spread Spencer’s Sparkle nonprofit organization.
The show had been set for May 21 to help inaugurate the new Dignam Family Stage at the refurbished plaza.
On June 4, Shay's Legendary BBQ and Joe Maxx Coffee will have refreshments available to purchase. No outside food or drinks are allowed at the event. Participants can bring chairs and a blanket to listen to the two-hour concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.