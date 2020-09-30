SARASOTA COUNTY — Is your electric bill past due? Is the mortgage unpaid? Did your schools closing in March cost you extra money?
The Sarasota County CARES program has millions in grant money to help struggling families and business owners.
"These are not loans that have to be paid back," said Rich Collins, director of Emergency Services who is overseeing the county program.
"If there's a mom out there who lost wages or her job and had to pay for childcare while school was closed, she can apply for funds. If there's a family business that spent their life savings opening and then were impacted by Covid, they should see if they meet the eligibility and apply. The timeline of the impact of COVID-19 goes back to March to apply for grant funding."
Collins said approximately $500,000 of the $18.9 million allocated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funding.
Last month, Sarasota County commissioners worked with the Sarasota Economic Development Corporation to establish grant guidelines for individuals, nonprofits and businesses.
"We are looking at places we can streamline with the process," Collins said. "Our team acts almost like case workers to help businesses or individuals to help them with the applications or missing forms before they are submitted for approval."
The county received $75.7 million in CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds. Sarasota County Commissioners are expected to address some of the issues the CARES team is facing at a 9 a.m. meeting today.
"We are looking at additional things that will increase the rapidity we are paying," Collins said.
According to the CARES application, grants can be used for utilities, FPL, telecommunications, phone bills and childcare expenses.
If the bill comes from a city government like utilities, the payment goes to the individual. However, the county will make payments directly to a person's mortgage holder or landlord or FPL or mobile phone carrier. The county will also pay childcare to the facility.
Before the application is filled out, participants can check if they are eligible by taking a two-minute survey.
"We are working on these applications seven days a week," Collins said. "We have people who can help specifically with the CARES applications at libraries throughout the county. People can come ask questions and get the assistance they need. Once the application is submitted, if we have questions, we will reach out to the person or business owner directly."
Charlotte County
Charlotte County also has CARES funds to distribute. The county was assigned $32.9 million from the federal CARES Act approved by Congress.
To apply, visit cleared4takeoff.com/charlotte-cares.
Applicants must meet income requirements and be a Charlotte County resident. For information and to apply for assistance, visit www.coadfl.org or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161).
