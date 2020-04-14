While local food pantries are under mounting pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's more bad news.
The US Postal Carriers have postponed their huge, annual nationwide food drive due to the virus, and the union has not yet set another date. This means on May 9, dozens of food pantries in the region won't receive much-needed tons of canned goods and supplies to feed the needy this summer.
Most food pantries see a spike in need after school closes for the summer. However, the pandemic created local layoffs after businesses closed. Some of those employees have never needed food, toilet paper or financial assistance the pantries provide. Now food panties in Englewood, Charlotte and North Port are short on everything, like volunteers, cardboard boxes, supplies and especially food.
"I usually have enough food from the postal food drive that I don't have to buy food until we run out in September," said Ruth Hill, manager of St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood. "I know I will have to start buying food by June if we don't get donations."
Hill said COVID-19 has changed St. David's Jubilee Center pantry for now. She's had to close Thursdays and open Monday through Wednesday. She can only take donations on Tuesdays.
"Our volunteers are older," she said. "It was difficult for them to practice social distancing. We don't want to put them at risk for this virus."
The volunteer who collects cardboard boxes to load groceries for families became scared and stopped doing it until things return to normal. Now Hill needs help. She's collecting tomato and liquor boxes sizes for distribution.
Meanwhile donations of basic nonperishable foods like macaroni and cheese, soups, tuna, boxed meals, kidney beans, cereals, rice, spaghetti and sauce, and peanut butter and jelly are also needed at every pantry in the area.
Hill said since the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Grove City pantry temporarily closed, she's seeing more families in need from the Rotonda West and Grove City areas.
OTHERS IN NEED
The pandemic has not only increased the need for donated food, it has made finding cheap supplies even tougher.
When people started buying up groceries in quantities, some stores implemented new one-per-customer rules. That's made it hard for CHAPS in Port Charlotte to buy toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other personal products in bulk.
"We were only able to hand out two rolls of toilet paper per client this month," said Mercie Chick, manager of Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support. It's an all-volunteer nonrprofit organization in Port Charlotte that distributes food and hygiene products at no cost to people in need who are living with HIV/AIDS and their dependents.
"We have seen a spike in clients. We are helping those referred to us by the health department and our regular clients. We cannot open to the general public at this time," Chick explained.
Chick said with the new restrictions, she's unable to buy the necessary items for clients.
"When I tried to buy the supplies in bulk from a paper company, the delivery date was in August," she said. "We used to be able to buy six or eight cases of bleach from Dollar Tree. Now we can only buy one bottle at a time. It's the same at Dollar General. I wish these stores would make provisions for nonprofits who aren't hoarding, but giving away these items. We can only get four rolls at a time. It's just not enough."
Hick said CHAPS is participating in the upcoming Giving Challenge April 28-29, which could greatly help right now.
"If a person donates $100, it will be matched by the Patterson Foundation which would be a double blessing for us," she said. Donations are down through the Harry Chapin Food Bank, which supplies all kinds of food to pantries in Southwest Florida, at a much lower cost than retail.
"It's a really rough time for us. Our clients are already immune suppressed, so they can't go out and get the cleaning supplies and food they need. They rely on us for help."
DELIVERING HOPE
Every week, the New Hope Church food pantry serves more people. While they anticipated the needs would be greater in the summer, they didn't expect the flood of people beginning March. The church only budgeted $4,800 for delivery fees from All Faith's Food Bank. That covered the $20 fee the church pays the food bank in Sarasota to deliver free food.
Since the pandemic, New Hope bumped the deliveries to twice a week to feed the more than 1,500 people in need. The church is sponsoring an online fundraiser with a $20,000 goal. The money will pay delivery and Dumpster fees, electric for the added day the church is now open to sort and box food. Prior to the pandemic, participants parked and went into the church and pick out food. Now, volunteers must box and deliver it to the vehicles who drive thru the church parking lot. Last week, the church served 3,219 people.
"We had 50 volunteers, but are down about 25 who can't compromise their health and must stay at home," said Larry Grant, pantry manager. "We need volunteers, gloves, Lysol, bleach, wipes, cardboard and financial donations the most right now.
"We are seeing so many new faces of people who lost their jobs. They don't know how they are going to make their rent this month. Two people's vehicles broke down while in line to pick up their food."
