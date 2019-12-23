ENGLEWOOD EAST — Anahid Shammassian may have lost two of her grandchildren, but for the past four years, she's gained 40 of them.
Shammassian recently opened her home to all of the neighborhood children and to her co-workers' kids and grandkids for an evening of singing, dancing, hot cocoa and a visit with Santa. And, every child left with a gift.
The 64-year-old lined tables with cookies, candy, giant lollipops and Gummy Bear and marshmallow kabobs, which is why the kids call her "Nanny Candy."
Not far from the goody table is a glass custom vase etched with the image of Shammassian's late mother Mary. An electric candle inside draws attention to remind friends that Mary is there in spirit.
"My mommy loved being here with me and seeing the faces of the children as they opened their presents," Shammassian said. "She just loved it. She loved kids. She would sit at the table and hand Santa the gifts for each child."
Now, a couple of elves volunteer to hand Santa the gifts.
Throughout the year, Shammassian buys gifts for the local children, from infants to 13 years old. Then she spends hours wrapping them and decorating her home for the "big day."
"I lost my grandsons Andrew and Anthony two years apart," she said. "Now they spend Christmas in Heaven. So what I like to do now is help the other kids in the neighborhood. There are lots of them."
Shammassian worked at Walmart as long as she's lived in Englewood — since 2007.
"This is so nice of Ana," said Leah Petroff Albritton, who was there with her 11-month-old son, Isaiah. "This is his first time meeting Santa."
Shar Haines works with Shammassian and enjoyed spending time at her home watching children dance with Santa.
"She's an incredible woman," Haines said. "My grandson absolutely loved talking to Santa after he got his gift. He's not at all afraid of Santa. He's so friendly and happy. I think he's going to be president one day."
Nicole Hinchcliffe and Greg Garcia of Serenity Home Services in Englewood are close with Shammassian and think of her as their own grandma.
"She's an angel," Garcia said minutes after being asked to fill in at the last minute for a very important expected guest. Hinchcliffe was already dressed like an elf.
For the next two hours, Garcia, also known as a good friend to Santa, answered questions, had his belt tugged and fake beard pulled. He danced and sang before sitting in a special chair and meeting each child.
"Just to see the smiles on these kids' faces was priceless," he said. "Now I see why Ana loves doing this so much. It's good for the soul."
For 2-year-old Michael Soperak, seeing the man in the big red suit wasn't fun. He cried. But Tyler Twombly, 11, a student at L.A. Ainger Middle School, getting a gift was fun. Tianna Triglia, 4, liked Santa so much that she gave him a hug.
"I've been doing this for four years," Shammassian said. "I will keep doing it for as long as I can because I love the children. It's what Christmas is all about."
