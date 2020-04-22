Covid-19 hasn't stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others from giving back to their neighbors. Here's some information on free meals and services available in the region.
Food Drive
Michael Saunders & Company Team Englewood real estate office is teaming the Mini City food truck for a food drive to benefit the St. David's Jubilee Center pantry. Nonperishable food donations may be dropped off at Michael Saunders office, 1200 S. McCall Road, Englewood, or call 941-473-7750 or 937-733-0289 to arrange for pickup. You may also drop off donations wherever the Mini City truck is parked. (Check Mini City on Facebook for locations.) Pet supplies are also accepted.
Special T-shirts
"Greetings From Pure Florida" is a new limited-edition retro T-shirt that the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau and area chambers and businesses are promoting. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales go to the nonprofit Community Organizations Active in a Disaster organization that gives financial support for tourism industry employees and businesses in Charlotte County impacted by the recent shutdowns. Applicants can get help with payments for utilities, vehicles, cell phones or mortgages. Learn more about the COADFL fund, donate directly, or apply for assistance at www.COADFL.org.
Tumbler donations
Tervis is donating tumblers to area hospitals and other frontline workers and organizations. To nominate an organization, email CustomerCare@tervis.com and Tervis will reach out to the organizations who are chosen for the award.
Free drive-by lunch
Burnt Store Title & Escrow is sponsoring a free drive-by lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Laishley Marina, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Lunch bags include a 5-inch sub sandwich with a bag of chips from Jersey Mike’s and are available to the first 250 Realtors, business partners, first responders and healthcare workers.
Making masks
When the Englewood Democratic Club heard about nursing homes, hospices and hospitals asking for any kind of protective gear they decided recruit members of other clubs and do the work. Several people have joined in the mask-making, doing the washing, ironing, deliveries, research into needy organizations and care providers needing masks. The club is purchasing materials including 100% cotton fabric along with bias tape and grosgrain ribbon for straps. They already delivered a batch to the Englewood Area Fire Control District. They could still use some more volunteers and money and material donations. Contact Nancy Shoemaker at njshoemaker@comcast or Muriel Glaim at 941-525-2588.
Giving challenge
A 24-hour online giving challenge will be held from noon April 28 through noon April 29 presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Donations of $25 and up to $100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation and by The James & Marian Pennoyer Fund through the Charlotte Community Foundation. That means donations will be tripled. Many area nonprofits are participating in this drive. To donate, visit www.bgcofcc.org or email your information to info@bgcocc.org.
Need help?
Tidewell Hospice is helping to get groceries for people who are shut in and can't get to a store. They have resources to help. For more information, visit philanthropy@tidewell.org
Need a lunch?
The Boohoff Law Firm in North Port has been buying restaurant meals for anyone who wants one, as a way to help restaurants and local people. This week, the firm purchased 150 curbside meals from Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Get a free meal Friday beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Delivering meals
Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto Counties are offering free nutritious meals for people age 60 and older. For more information and to sign up, call 941-556-3208 in Sarasota County; 941-255-0723 in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Free at Flapjacks Cafe
Owners at Flapjacks Cafe, 810 E. Venice Ave., Venice want to aide families in the community who need assistance feeding their children. Any school-age child who receives free/reduced meals at school qualifies for a free breakfast or lunch meal. Call 941-480-1020 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Call during meal hours to order breakfast or lunch. Limited to a school-age child or children in the household. Valid while daily supplies last.
Greyhounds need homes
With racetracks closing due to Covid-19, greyhounds need homes to foster or adopt. For more information, visit www.adoptablegreyhoundsofflorida.com.
Free Mini City
The Mini City food truck in Englewood will continue serving periodic free dinners. The next one is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Corner of West Dearborn Street and McCall Road, Englewood. Sponsors include Michael Saunders & Company Team Englewood, Leadership Englewood Alumni, Beach Liquors & Fine Wine, Lemon Bay Mental Wellness Center, Mini City, Rumours Wine Bar and Xpertech Auto Repair.
