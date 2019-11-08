VENICE — Dozens of residents told the Sarasota County Planning Commission that a four-story apartment complex wasn't appropriate for the gateway to Englewood.
The landowner, Englewood Ventures LLC, pitched the project called Gateway Court Condominium Apartments to Sarasota County. Part of the process is to seek approval of the volunteer members of the Planning Commission, an advisory board for the Sarasota County Commission.
The landowner's proposal is to change the zoning from mixed residential and office use to only residential. The plan included filling the protected wetland and creating a new one on the property that would drain properly.
Englewood Ventures received permitting for their wetlands plan through the Southwest Florida Water Management District. However, county staff opposed the request because the language in the county's comprehensive plan says the wetland "shall be protected."
"It's a difference in how the code is being interpreted," said attorney for the project Jeff Boone after the meeting. "In our last proposal, the (nearby Pine Lake) residents didn't want their properties to abut my client's buildings. Therefore we proposed creating a 285-foot buffer on the property before the first unit is built. We would need to build in the area where the wetlands are today. But, we would be creating a new wetland to the south side of that restores the wetlands to the way they were in the 1940s. So it's actually better for that area."
The current mixed-use residential zoning designation was pitched in 2013 and, with support from the community. Neighbors near the property accepted the idea of 5.5 acres being used for villas, while another portion of the property would be used for office space for possibly a two-story bank or medical office building. The interior of the property is wetland, and much of the property would remain wetland.
The Planning Commission and the Sarasota County Commission approved it in 2014.
However, as time passed, the developer learned there's no market for the villas. The landowners also received complaints from residents about the planned two-story commercial/medical space.
Brian Lichterman, a consultant for Vision Planning and Design contracted by the developer, told commissioners that the plan changed from villas to a 45-foot-tall, six-building apartment complex because there's a "huge need" for workforce housing in Englewood.
During public comment, one woman said she disagreed with Lichterman. She said she volunteers at a local church and pantry and sees many bus drivers, teachers and families who already live here are in great need during the summer months when school is out. She said Englewood Elementary is at capacity and has many needy families, and Englewood doesn't need anymore of them.
Boone told the crowd that the next generation of attorneys, doctors and nurses often live in apartments until they save up money to buy their own home or get married.
Board member Kevin Cooper later said he agreed about the local housing needs. He said there shouldn't be "fear" about crime increasing if an apartment complex is built in Englewood. He said it's irritating to hear the stigma attached to apartment living.
"We do severely need multi-family housing," Cooper said. "It's no different than regular housing. They do the same exact thing. They still cook, they still take their dog for a walk. It's just more people doing it in a concentrated area. Quite frankly, something will eventually be built on this property. The type of zoning calls for it being that it's multi-family or office space."
Although Cooper agreed with the project, he said he couldn't vote for it because of the words "shall be protected" regarding the wetland.
Planning commission member Laura Benson said she didn't like the height of the proposed four-story apartments.
"It will be out of place for that neighborhood," she said.
The planning commission voted 5-2 to deny the rezoning, which included nine stipulations by the county staff. Members expressed concern over the height, wetland restoration, incompatibility to the comprehensive plan and because it doesn't "fit well with the existing neighborhood."
Boone said he will rework some of the plan with Englewood Ventures before he brings it to the Sarasota County Commission for final approval. As of Friday, the proposal had not been scheduled on any upcoming county commission meetings in November.
